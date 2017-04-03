Turkey Travel Warning
However, there are restrictions on personal and official travel by U.S. government personnel and their family members traveling to and residing in Istanbul. Restrictions on travel by U.S. government personnel to certain areas in southeast Turkey, including Adana, remain.
