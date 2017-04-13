Turkey to extend length of visa-free stay for Russians
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey will increase the length of visa-free stay for Russian citizens, the nation's foreign minister said Sunday, Anadolu reported. "We are extending the visa-free period of the Russians in Turkey from 60 days to 90 days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Alanya district of southern Antalya province.
