Turkey to extend length of visa-free stay for Russians

Turkey will increase the length of visa-free stay for Russian citizens, the nation's foreign minister said Sunday, Anadolu reported. "We are extending the visa-free period of the Russians in Turkey from 60 days to 90 days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Alanya district of southern Antalya province.

