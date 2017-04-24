Turkey threatens further strikes on U...

Turkey threatens further strikes on US-allied Syrian Kurds - Sun, 30 Apr 2017 PST

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday his country may take further action against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, as U.S.-backed forces in Syria closed in on the last neighborhoods of a former stronghold of the Islamic State group. The U.S. views the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as the most effective partner to counter the Islamic State group in northern Syria, an assessment bolstered by the SDF's steady advances against the jihadists.

Chicago, IL

