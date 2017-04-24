Turkey slams Czech parliament resolut...

Turkey slams Czech parliament resolution on 1915 Armenian killings

16 hrs ago

Turkey on April 26 condemned a resolution adopted by the lower house of the Czech Republic's parliament on the 1915 killings of Armenians under Ottoman rule. "We condemn and reject in the strongest terms the resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on April 25," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on its website.

Chicago, IL

