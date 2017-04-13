Turkey says it may suspend migrant de...

Turkey says it may suspend migrant deal with EU

9 hrs ago

Ankara will present a new document in May on its visa-free deal with the EU which if not accepted would put the refugee deal with the bloc at a standstill, EU Minister Omer Celik has said. In an interview with private news channel CNN Turk on Aprik 22, Celik said Turkey was doing its part in the deal with EU.

