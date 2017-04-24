Turkey retaliates to attacks from YPG...

Turkey retaliates to attacks from YPG-controlled Syria, at least 18 militants killed: Military

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Turkish military "retaliated" to a rocket attack on a Turkish border post in the province of AzanlA urfa from areas controlled by the Peoples' Protection Units in Syria on April 28, the army said, killing 11 militants. This added to an earlier statement, which said 11 border posts had been subjected to 13 attacks from areas controlled by YPG, following military air strikes on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party and YPG in Syria and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC