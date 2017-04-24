Turkey retaliates to attacks from YPG-controlled Syria, at least 18 militants killed: Military

The Turkish military "retaliated" to a rocket attack on a Turkish border post in the province of AzanlA urfa from areas controlled by the Peoples' Protection Units in Syria on April 28, the army said, killing 11 militants. This added to an earlier statement, which said 11 border posts had been subjected to 13 attacks from areas controlled by YPG, following military air strikes on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party and YPG in Syria and Iraq.

