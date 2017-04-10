Turkey PM declares victory in referendum on expanding Erdogan powers1 hour ago

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim today declared victory for the 'Yes' camp in the referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying the country had opened a "new page" in its democracy. "The presidential system, according to unofficial results, has been confirmed with a 'Yes' vote," Yildirim told supporters from the balcony of the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party in Ankara.

