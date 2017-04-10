Turkey PM declares victory in referendum on expanding Erdogan powers1 hour ago

Turkey PM declares victory in referen...

Turkey PM declares victory in referendum on expanding Erdogan powers

Read more: India.com

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim today declared victory for the 'Yes' camp in the referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying the country had opened a "new page" in its democracy. "The presidential system, according to unofficial results, has been confirmed with a 'Yes' vote," Yildirim told supporters from the balcony of the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party in Ankara.

