Turkey marks Children Day and 97th anniversary of parliament

Turkey celebrated National Sovereignty and Children's Day as well as the 97th anniversary of the foundation of Parliament on April 23 in official ceremonies in Ankara, as well as various celebrations across the country. The ceremonies began with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey under the leadership of acting Parliamentary Speaker Ahmet Ayd n and with the participation of Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m, main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal K l cdaroglu and Nationalist Movement Party head Devlet Bahceli.

