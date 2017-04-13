Turkey marks Children Day and 97th an...

Turkey marks Children Day and 97th anniversary of parliament

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey celebrated National Sovereignty and Children's Day as well as the 97th anniversary of the foundation of Parliament on April 23 in official ceremonies in Ankara, as well as various celebrations across the country. The ceremonies began with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey under the leadership of acting Parliamentary Speaker Ahmet Ayd n and with the participation of Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m, main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal K l cdaroglu and Nationalist Movement Party head Devlet Bahceli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar '17 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC