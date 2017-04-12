Turkey electoral board rejects reques...

Turkey electoral board rejects request to annul referendum

Turkey's electoral board on Wednesday rejected petitions by opposition parties to annul the outcome of a recent referendum on expanding presidential powers because of voting irregularities. The request was rejected in a 10-1 vote, said Mehmet Hadimi Yakupoglu, the main opposition Republican People's Party's representative at the High Electoral Board.

