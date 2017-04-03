Turkey does not attend EU's Syria mee...

Turkey does not attend EU's Syria meeting

People walk by a representation of a graveyard for Syrian children set up by the Non-Governmental Organisation Save the Children in front of the European institutions in Brussels on April 3. AFP photo Turkey will not attend a meeting on Syria in Brussels organized by the European Union, with diplomatic sources saying Ankara was not satisfied with an EU response over the format of the meeting and its own title. Citing diplomatic sources, state-run Anadolu Agency said Turkey would not attend the Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region to be held on April 4-5 under the auspices of the EU, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Nations.

