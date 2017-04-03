Turkey dismisses 45 more judges and prosecutors in post-coup probe - AA
Turkey dismissed 45 more judges and prosecutors on Monday as part of investigations into last July's failed coup, the state-run Anadolu agency said, meaning around 4,000 members of the judiciary have now been purged. Turkish authorities have detained, sacked or dismissed more than 113,000 people from the police, military, public service, judiciary and elsewhere since the abortive coup over suspected ties to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the putsch.
