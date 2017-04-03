Turkey condemns Syria's gas attack, urges Russia over Astana process

Turkish leaders have strongly condemned a deadly gas attack allegedly committed by Syrian government jets near Idlib in northern Syria on April 4 while warning Russia that such attacks threaten the success of the Astana process to monitor a fragile cease-fire reached in late December 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the gas attack on Idlib, Turkish presidential sources said.

