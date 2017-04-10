Turkey cabinet agrees to extend emerg...

Turkey cabinet agrees to extend emergency after referendum21 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The Turkish cabinet agreed to extend for another three months the state of emergency imposed after last July's failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the deputy premier said. The decision came yesterday after a meeting of the National Security Council , chaired by Erdogan, to recommend its extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 23 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Sun Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC