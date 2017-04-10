Turkey cabinet agrees to extend emergency after referendum21 min ago
The Turkish cabinet agreed to extend for another three months the state of emergency imposed after last July's failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the deputy premier said. The decision came yesterday after a meeting of the National Security Council , chaired by Erdogan, to recommend its extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|23 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC