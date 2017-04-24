Turkey: BTK railway to be commissioned in late June

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be commissioned in late June 2017, Ahmet Arslan, Turkish minister of transport, maritime and communication, said while observing the railway construction in the Kars Province. Cargo from China, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be delivered to Europe via the BTK through the territory of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Turkish media outlets reported citing the minister.

