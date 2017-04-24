Turkey: BTK railway to be commissioned in late June
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be commissioned in late June 2017, Ahmet Arslan, Turkish minister of transport, maritime and communication, said while observing the railway construction in the Kars Province. Cargo from China, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be delivered to Europe via the BTK through the territory of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Turkish media outlets reported citing the minister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC