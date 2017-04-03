Turkey-Backed Militants Killed in Clashes with SDF Forces in Aleppo
The predominately Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces warded off attacks by militants of the Ankara-led Euphrates Shield Operation on several villages in Northern Aleppo, inflicting casualties on them. The SDF forces engaged in heavy clashes with the Turkish army and its affiliated militants who had started a massive offensive against Um al-Housh, Qoul Sarouj, Tal Maziq Samouqeh, Hasiyeh and Haliseh villages and al-Masha school in al-Shahba region from Tal Malid and Mare'e regions.
