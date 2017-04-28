Turkey arrests American entering from Syria

Reuters/Murad SezerTurkish Kurds watch over Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. Kleman's experience mirrors that of Mohamad Jamal Khweis, a US citizen who hated life inside ISIS so much he surrendered to Kurdish security forces in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.