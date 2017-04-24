Trump's UN envoy often off-message, s...

Trump's UN envoy often off-message, seems in his good graces

9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Nikki Haley didn't wait to take office as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to break with the Trump administration 's foreign policy stances. At her Senate confirmation hearing, Haley bluntly accused Russia of being complicit of war crimes in Syria - going against the president-elect's talk of warmer relations with Moscow.

