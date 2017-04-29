Trinis deported from Turkey under probe
The 12 T&T nationals who were detained in Turkey last year and arrived in the country Friday night are under probe by security agencies. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday "There is an ongoing inquiry to be conducted and which is being conducted by law enforcement agencies.
