Three workers killed due to collapse of mosque construction in Turkey's Samsun
Three workers were killed, three other were wounded due to a collapse of mosque constructions in the Black Sea province of Samsun on April 29, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. The collapse occurred in Samsun's Atakum district noon on April 29. Numbers of ambulances and rescue crews were dispatched to the area.
Read more at Turkish Daily News.
