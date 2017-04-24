Three workers killed due to collapse ...

Three workers killed due to collapse of mosque construction in Turkey's Samsun

15 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Three workers were killed, three other were wounded due to a collapse of mosque constructions in the Black Sea province of Samsun on April 29, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. The collapse occurred in Samsun's Atakum district noon on April 29. Numbers of ambulances and rescue crews were dispatched to the area.

Chicago, IL

