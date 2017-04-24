The Latest: Turkey releases official referendum results
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, walks with Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, right, during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April, 26, 2017. Mohamed is in Turkey for an official visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Wed
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Tue
|Former Armo
|4
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC