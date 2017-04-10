The Latest: Syrian official says evac...

The Latest: Syrian official says evacuations to start Friday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A local official involved in the planned evacuations from four besieged areas in Syria says buses will start moving after sunrise Friday. Preparations had been underway Thursday for the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria, Foua and Kfarya, and the rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani, near Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC