The Latest: International observers monitoring Turkey vote

The Latest on the referendum in Turkey, set to decide whether more power should be concentrated in the hands of the president : Observers from the 57-nation Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe are monitoring the voting process in the Turkish capital as the country headed to polling stations in a historic referendum. Tana de Zulueta, the head of the OSCE observation mission, said the group has been in the country since March 17 "to assess the campaign including the media environment, the legal framework, the conduct of the campaign for its conformity with international standards to which Turkey is party."

