The Latest: International observers monitoring Turkey vote
The Latest on the referendum in Turkey, set to decide whether more power should be concentrated in the hands of the president : Observers from the 57-nation Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe are monitoring the voting process in the Turkish capital as the country headed to polling stations in a historic referendum. Tana de Zulueta, the head of the OSCE observation mission, said the group has been in the country since March 17 "to assess the campaign including the media environment, the legal framework, the conduct of the campaign for its conformity with international standards to which Turkey is party."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|47 min
|Definitions
|11
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Jay is mentally ill
|32
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC