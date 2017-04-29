The Latest: EU says UK blocking progr...

The Latest: EU says UK blocking progress on budget review

Read more: Daily Journal

Even before the European Union and Britain kick off their divorce negotiations, there is already a fight between the two that could affect the talks. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Britain currently blocks the decision-making on a review of the EU's long-term budget, and he sees a link with the upcoming talks.

