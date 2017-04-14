The Latest: Boat with 199 Migrants St...

The Latest: Boat with 199 Migrants Stopped in Turkish Waters

The Latest on Europe's response to the large number of migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers trying to reach the continent: : Turkey's coast guard says 199 migrants and three smugglers have been intercepted in western Turkey as they were embarking for Italy on a sailboat. The coast guard said in a statement that their units set out to stop the journey from Izmir, Turkey on Friday morning after receiving a tip that a sailboat was transporting migrants illegally.

