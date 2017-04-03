The Latest: 58 Syrians being treated in Turkey after attack
A statement from the governor's office for the border province of Hatay says Wednesday the victims are being treated in several state and private hospitals in the towns of Antakya, Reyhanli and Iskenderun. Earlier, Turkey's health minister said about 30 people had been brought to Turkey and that the initial findings and symptoms pointed to a chemical attack.
