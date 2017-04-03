Syrian refugees under attack in Turkey

Syrian refugees under attack in Turkey

A Syrian refugee woman gestures as she waits for supply near the Turkish border post of Akcakale in the province of Sanliurfa, June 17, 2015. Some 500 Syrian refugees have been forced to flee a makeshift housing in Turkey's western Izmir province after being violently attacked by locals who burnt their tents.

