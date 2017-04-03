Suspect in Russia metro bombing travelled to Turkey, say co-workers
ST PETERSBURG, Russia/OSH, Kyrgyzstan: The man Russian police believe was the suicide bomber who killed 14 people in a blast on the St Petersburg metro this week developed an interest in Islam and soon after travelled to Turkey, two people who know him told Reuters.The two people said they did not know for sure if the man, Akbarzhon Jalilov, went on from Turkey to neighbouring Syria.
