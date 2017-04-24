State Dep't to Turkey: Don't Wage Your Anti-PKK War at Expense of the Anti-ISIS One

Turkey should not pursue its fight against the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party at the expense of the broader campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria , the State Department cautioned on Tuesday. Spokesman Mark Toner was speaking after Turkish warplanes bombed locations in north-eastern Syria and northern Iraq, killing not just PKK fighters but also Kurdish members of the Syrian Democratic Forces , an anti-ISIS group backed by the U.S. Moreover, the strikes early on Tuesday morning also killed at least five fighters of the peshmerga, the armed forces of the Kurdish autonomous region in Iraq who are another U.S. partner in the fight against ISIS.

