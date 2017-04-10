Schumer, Bharara Being Probed by Turkish Prosecutor for Terror Ties: Report

A Turkish prosecutor is probing whether Sen. Chuck Schumer and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had any connection to the failed coup in the country last year, according to a Turkish news report . Schumer and Bharara are two of 17 Americans being investigated by the prosecutor for possible links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization , which attempted to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last July, according to the Anadolu Agency, a Turkish-run news wire.

