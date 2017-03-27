Russian wives returning to Turkey after normalization with Russia
Many Russian women who are married to Turkish men have returned to Turkey as the diplomatic normalization between Ankara and Moscow continues. A number of Russians in Turkey left the country after a Russian Su-24 jet was shot down by Turkish F-16s in the Turkey-Syria border area on Nov. 24, 2015.
