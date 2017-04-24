Russian soldier found inside unearthed coffin in Turkey's Ardahan was captain: Museum director
A museum director in the eastern province of Kars has said the Russian soldier whose skeleton was found inside an unearthed coffin in the neighboring Ardahan province was a captain, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Kars Museum Director Necmettin Alp said the captain had probably served during the Russian invasion of Kars and Ardahan following the 1877-1878 Ottoman-Russian War.
