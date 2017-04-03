Russia and Iran affirm commitment to Syrian government
Russia and Iran have renewed their support for the Syrian government, saying the US missile strike violated Syrian sovereignty but failed to boost the morale of "terror groups" in the war-torn country. Russia and Iran have renewed their support for the Syrian government, saying the US missile strike violated Syrian sovereignty but failed to boost the morale of "terror groups" in the war-torn country.
