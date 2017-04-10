Reports: 4 hurt in explosion in mainly-Kurdish city
A large explosion hit Turkey's mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Tuesday, injuring at least four people, media reports said. Ambulances and police were sent to the scene of the explosion in the city's Baglar district, where thick smoke was seen rising into the air, the private DHA news agency reported.
