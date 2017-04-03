Purged from Turkish army, NATO office...

Purged from Turkish army, NATO officers get asylum in Norway

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Norway and Turkey - NATO's northern and southern frontiers in Europe - have been pillars of the Western military alliance for more than 60 years. But the diplomatic temperature between the two has fallen steadily since Turkey recalled dozens of military officers as suspects in an aborted coup - and Norway became the first nation to grant some of them asylum.

Chicago, IL

