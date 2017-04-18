President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Turkey Will Ignore Election Monitors' Referendum Criticism
And Erdogan has a strong card to play in his game with the European Union, given that the European Union is paying Turkey billions of euros to stem the flood ot people displaced by war in the Middle East to its member countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Justice and Development Party penned and campaigned for a "Yes" vote, has already claimed victory and later received a congratulatory phone call from US President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC