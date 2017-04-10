PKK attack: 2 Turkish servicemen killed

PKK attack: 2 Turkish servicemen killed

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party terrorist organization attacked a base of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Uludere district of the southeastern province of Sirnak, said the Turkish General Staff in a message. The Turkish Armed Forces have launched a large-scale operation to neutralize the attackers.

