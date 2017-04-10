Outcome of Turkey vote likely to further cool EU relations - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST
European leaders reacted with restraint and concern Monday to the narrow outcome of a referendum in Turkey that grants sweeping new powers to the nation's president. While relations between the European Union and Turkey have been deteriorating for months, the result of the Turkish vote will likely only widen the growing political and cultural distance between the 28-nation bloc and the EU candidate country.
