Massive U.S. bomb's death toll rises to 94, Afghan official says

Afghan officials said Saturday that 94 militants were killed in a massive U.S. bomb blast targeting Islamic State 's regional affiliate, nearly three times as many as was reported a day earlier. Ismail Shinwari, governor of Achin district in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where the 20,000-pound bomb struck Thursday evening, said there were no reports of civilian casualties.

