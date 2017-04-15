Massive U.S. bomb's death toll rises ...

Massive U.S. bomb's death toll rises to 94, Afghan official says

10 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Afghan officials said Saturday that 94 militants were killed in a massive U.S. bomb blast targeting Islamic State 's regional affiliate, nearly three times as many as was reported a day earlier. Ismail Shinwari, governor of Achin district in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where the 20,000-pound bomb struck Thursday evening, said there were no reports of civilian casualties.

