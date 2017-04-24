Like predecessors, Trump avoids a gen...

Like predecessors, Trump avoids a genocidea term in Armenian Remembrance Day statement

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

President Donald Trump on Monday carefully avoided the term "genocide" in marking the slaughter of Armenians during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, following the lead of his Democratic and Republican predecessors. Using diplomatic language remarkably similar to that deployed by President Barack Obama and others, Trump instead used the White House's annual Armenian Remembrance Day statement to recall what he characterized as the "Meds Yeghern, one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... 2 hr frez no like armpits 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC