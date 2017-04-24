Like predecessors, Trump avoids a genocidea term in Armenian Remembrance Day statement

President Donald Trump on Monday carefully avoided the term "genocide" in marking the slaughter of Armenians during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, following the lead of his Democratic and Republican predecessors. Using diplomatic language remarkably similar to that deployed by President Barack Obama and others, Trump instead used the White House's annual Armenian Remembrance Day statement to recall what he characterized as the "Meds Yeghern, one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century."

