Lawyer: Giuliani eyes 'diplomatic' end to Turkish man's case
Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former U.S. attorney general are seeking a "diplomatic solution" to resolving charges that a prominent Turkish businessman helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, a defense lawyer said Tuesday, insisting that their actions - including meeting Turkey's president - weren't intended to derail prosecutors. "We've acted aboveboard," attorney Ben Brafman told a Manhattan judge as he explained that he told prosecutors last month that Giuliani and ex-U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey were going to meet Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of their work on behalf of Reza Zarrab.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|1 hr
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Tue
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
