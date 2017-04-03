Lawyer: Giuliani eyes 'diplomatic' en...

Lawyer: Giuliani eyes 'diplomatic' end to Turkish man's case

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former U.S. attorney general are seeking a "diplomatic solution" to resolving charges that a prominent Turkish businessman helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, a defense lawyer said Tuesday, insisting that their actions - including meeting Turkey's president - weren't intended to derail prosecutors. "We've acted aboveboard," attorney Ben Brafman told a Manhattan judge as he explained that he told prosecutors last month that Giuliani and ex-U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey were going to meet Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of their work on behalf of Reza Zarrab.

