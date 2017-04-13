Kindergarten children's play includin...

Kindergarten children's play including fake weapons, death draws criticism in central Turkey

A play involving fake weapons and scenes of death staged by kindergarten children in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri has drawn criticism from the authorities and experts. The play, staged to mark National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23, showed children clashing with each other using fake weapons and one of them falling to the ground as if he was killed.

