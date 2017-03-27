It's a crime against humanity to deny a language, race: Turkish PM
Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m has said that it's a crime against humanity to deny a language or a race, adding that no race is above the other. "Who can say that a Kurd is superior to a Turk or a Laz is superior to a Circassian? Isn't it to depreciate God's creation to say that a race is superior? Isn't it disrespectfulness against our prophet who said 'I trampled on every type of racism and discrimination.'
