Iran satellite TV head shot dead in Istanbul: Dogan news

The head of an Iranian satellite television network channel who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday. GEM TV founder Saeed Karimian and another Iranian were driving in Istanbul's Maslak neighborhood after 8 p.m. on Saturday when their car was stopped by a jeep and shots were fired, Dogan said.

