In Turkey Istanbul police detains lef...

In Turkey Istanbul police detains leftist activists after 'No' protests: party

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Mehmet Hadimi Yakupoglu, the Republican People's Party's representative to the High Electoral Board, said the party had asked the board to annul Sunday's referendum "because we weren't able to ensure election safety". The Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Y ld r m , said on Tuesday that claims of irregularities in the referendum were a vain effort to cast doubt on the result, after the main opposition party vowed to apply for the vote to be annulled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... 6 hr Former Armo 4
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC