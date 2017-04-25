In Turkey Istanbul police detains leftist activists after 'No' protests: party
Mehmet Hadimi Yakupoglu, the Republican People's Party's representative to the High Electoral Board, said the party had asked the board to annul Sunday's referendum "because we weren't able to ensure election safety". The Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Y ld r m , said on Tuesday that claims of irregularities in the referendum were a vain effort to cast doubt on the result, after the main opposition party vowed to apply for the vote to be annulled.
