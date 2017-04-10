Idea of a non-democratic Turkey to be clinched if yes votes prevail in charter referendum: CHP le...
The idea of a non-democratic Turkey will be clinched if yes votes emerge in the April 16 referendum on constitutional amendments, main opposition CHP leader said on April 12, commenting on the relationship with EU. "We want to be a part of the civilized world," CHP leader Kemal K l cdaroglu said in an interview with Dogan TV Ankara representative Hakan Celik on CNN Turk.
