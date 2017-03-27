Here are the top issues facing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his trip to Turkey

A key partner in the fight against terror and an ally with a faltering record on human rights, Turkey will host Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Thursday as he embarks on his fourth overseas trip. There will be plenty to discuss as the two countries continue to work together to defeat ISIS even as the State Department has warned of "an increase in anti-American rhetoric" in Turkey that could "inspire independent actors to carry out acts of violence against U.S. citizens."

