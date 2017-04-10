Giuliani downplays Iran sanctions cas...

Giuliani downplays Iran sanctions case against Turkish man

15 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Rudy Giuliani is citing national security as good reason to downplay the criminal case brought against a prominent Turkish businessman who is now the former New York mayor's legal client. The businessman, Reza Zarrab, 33, of Istanbul, is charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions by conspiring to process hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of financial transactions for Iranian businesses or Iran's government from 2010 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Chicago, IL

