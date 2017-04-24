Germany: Turkey must answer reports of election fraud
In this photo taken with reflections of a hand rail at the visitors tribune, German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech about the European Union at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Wed
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Tue
|Former Armo
|4
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC