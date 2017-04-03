Germany: Turkey grants consular acces...

Germany: Turkey grants consular access to detained reporter

22 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Germany's Foreign Minister thanked his Turkish counterpart Monday for granting consular access to a German-Turkish journalist detained since January, the first positive development between the two NATO partners after weeks of acrimony. The detention of Deniz Yucel on charges of producing terrorist propaganda and incitement to hatred was one of several issues that have caused friction between Ankara and Berlin in recent months.

Chicago, IL

