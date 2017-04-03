Germany investigating 20 Turks on sus...

Germany investigating 20 Turks on suspicion of spying -Die Welt

Reuters

Die Welt said it received the information in an official government response to a question about the issue filed by Sevim Dagdelen, a German lawmaker with the hard left party Die Linke. Tensions are running high between the two NATO allies ahead of a referendum in Turkey next month that proposes expanding the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan.

